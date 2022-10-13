Current levels of interest in domestic biomethane development exceed Ireland’s production target which equates to approximately 10% of gas supply, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

Over 130 “expressions of interest” equating to 8TWh of biomethane have been received by Gas Networks Ireland, with the majority of inquiries citing feedstocks coming from the agri-food sector.

The government has recently committed to incentivising the use of up to 5.7TWh of anaerobic digestion by 2030, among targets for solar and wind energy to increase Ireland’s renewable energy capacity.

In its Budget 2023 publication, the government said elements of the €81 million carbon tax funds allocated to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will support the scale-up for an anaerobic digestion industry in Ireland.

Biomethane as renewable energy source

Gas Networks Ireland’s most recent energy demand statement for August 2022 shows that all gas – natural gas and biomethane – powered up to 92% of Ireland’s electricity when wind supply was low.

Domestically produced biomethane was first introduced into Ireland’s gas network over two years ago. Gas Networks Ireland said:

“Although the quantity is currently small, it is beginning to seamlessly replace natural gas and is fully compatible with existing appliances, technology and vehicles.”

Besides expressions of interest from the agri-food sector to engage in domestic biomethane production, recent inquiries have also cited using waste from the food processing industry.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Irish Bioenergy Association (irBEA), Seán Finan has said that there has been a big shift in recent months as the level of inquiry into renewable gas providers has increased.

While bioenergy can provide a solution to the current energy crisis, which the IrBEA CEO believes will continue into the future, biogas developments have to be built to significantly contribute to Ireland’s electricity share, he said.

Due to a lack of incentives and favourable policy for the bioenergy sector, despite ample capacity in Ireland, Finan said potential developers have been based in other European markets over the last number of years.

“I cannot emphasise enough the urgency around giving market certainty to potential biogas and biomethane plant developers, [in order to ensure them] that there will be supports which will drive forward the industry.

“We need that certainty from the government and Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan – it is his role to provide that certainty,” according to Finan.