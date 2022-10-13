There is a reduced demand for Irish lamb in key markets, particularly in France, the Irish Farmers Association has warned (IFA).

Speaking at a regional meeting of Galway IFA, Tomas Bourke, senior policy executive with the IFA, said sales of local produce in certain key markets is reducing import demand for Irish lamb.

During a livestock market update Bourke outlined to farmers who attended the regional meeting details of the issues now facing Irish lamb exports to key markets.

“The challenge currently is that the UK, Northern Ireland and Irish price are hovering around the same levels. “The problem with sheep, no different from beef, is that it is a high value protein product and consumers are trading down.”

Bourke also told the regional meeting of Galway IFA that some consumers are not buying beef or lamb because they are buying cheaper cuts or turning to alternatives such as chicken.

“One factor that has been helping the trade over the last few years is the redirection of New Zealand to China mainly which has allowed us to gain a stronger foothold in the European Union market. “However, looking at France, a market we know how important it is to us its lamb price is holding steady at €8.00/kg. “

But the IFA senior policy executive said many farmers also want to know why UK and Irish lamb prices have dropped.

Bourke said this is chiefly down to demand.

He outlined that there is reduced import demand because some supermarkets in certain countries are primarily using their own locally produced product.

“This means there is less shelf space for product like ours and this is helping to maintain the price of the local produce which means less imports are coming from ourselves and the UK and hitting these shelves. “This then contributes to the price of lamb coming back like we have seen in recent months.”

Including a market update and an insight into prices, throughput to date and outlook going forward, Burke also provided an update to farmers on key aspects of Budget 2023.

The IFA has previously said that sheep farmers were “shocked” by the lack of additional supports for the sector in Budget 2023 . It has also said that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, had failed to back sheep farmers in the government’s financial roadmap.

The association has also called for supports for farmers who are finishing lambs this winter since earlier this year, including catch crops.

The IFA has called on Minister McConalogue to come forward with plans to support the sector in a way that makes a meaningful difference to income levels of sheep farmers to ensure the economic viability of the sector.

Separately Bourke also briefed farmers at the Galway regional meeting on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) nitrates and key aspects of current animal health issues.