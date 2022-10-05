The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has welcomed the decision of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to change the payment structure of one action under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed yesterday (Tuesday, October 4) that there has been a slight alteration to the payment arrangements for the extensively grazed pasture option.

The payment rate for this action had originally been set at €200/ha, up to a maximum of 10ha, for a maximum payment of €2,000.

However, the change means that farmers can still be in line for €2,000, but on only 8ha, by upping the payment rate to €250/ha.

Commenting on the change, IFA rural development chairperson Michael Biggins said: “This will help farmers with smaller holdings qualify for a higher payment under ACRES, which is a positive development.”

There had been a number of engagements on this issue between the IFA and the department.

The IFA has also called for changes for farmers who will be in the ACRES Co-operation stream, which is the higher paying of the two streams (the other being ACRES General).

Up to €10,500 is available for farmers in ACRES Co-operation. €7,000 of this is ringfenced for general actions, while €3,500 is available for non-productive investments and landscape actions.

Caillin Conneely, the association’s hill chairperson, said: “Flexibility is needed for those who may not meet that €7,000 ceiling in order for them to maximise their payment.”

It has also emerged that only around 30,000 farmers will participate in ACRES next year, due to constraints around the applications process, which is putting pressure on farm advisors (who apply for the scheme on behalf of their clients).

However, with contracts under the Green, Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Results-Based Environmental Agri Pilot (REAP) set to finish at the end of this year, the IFA is expecting that over 60,000 farmers will be seeking to participate in an agri-environment scheme.

Biggins said: “It’s essential that all farmers eligible for an environmental scheme receive a payment in 2023.”

He added: “This can be done by offering a bridging payment to farmers who are not successful in applying for tranche one of ACRES that matches their previous agri-environment scheme payment, or alternatively by paying an upfront payment in 2023.”