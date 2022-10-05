The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Kerry Dairy chair, Michael O’Dowd, has vowed to fight a proposal to ban him from holding an officer role in the association for four years.

The farmer from Castlemaine is among several members of the county executive who were contacted following a formal complaint being made to IFA headquarters in July.

It is understood that the complaint was lodged by Kerry IFA chair Kenny Jones, however this has not been officially confirmed by the association’s headquarters.

A text sent to Kerry IFA county officers in July outlined that it was “regarding certain matters arising from the activities of the Kerry county IFA executive”.

The IFA employed consultant Gerard Dollard to carry out an independent investigation into the complaint and prepare a report.

Dollard is a former chief executive of Greyhound Racing Ireland and also previously worked with Clare County Council.

In an email sent to O’Dowd, the National Rules, Privileges and Procedures Committee said that it had carefully considered the allegations made against him, the report prepared by Gerard Dollard, and representations made by the farmer to the committee on September 23 in Portlaoise.

The committee has advised IFA National Council this week to decide that the Kerry IFA dairy chair will be “ineligible for, and prohibited from standing for, any voluntary officer position with the IFA for a period of four years”.

The email notes that O’Dowd, who is due to finish his six-year term as Kerry IFA Dairy chair at the end of the year, can appeal this ruling after two years.

It is understood that the matter is due to be brought before the council at a meeting in Dublin on October 24.

Michael O’Dowd told Agriland that he would not accept the recommendation of the National Rules, Privileges and Procedures Committee.

O’Dowd maintains that he has done nothing wrong and believes the issue stems from concerns he raised previously about the farm placement which is part of the Teagasc Green Cert programme.

It is understood that a meeting, organised by O’Dowd, is taking place in Kerry tonight to discuss the issue.

“A lot of farmers have contacted me since it happened and they are not happy,” he said.

The complaint also included the former Kerry IFA vice-chair John Joe Fitzgerald who resigned from his position and left the farming organisation in August.

The west Kerry farmer told Agriland that the stress had taken a toll on his health, adding that his decision to leave IFA entirely, followed medical advice.

Fitzgerald said that has “nothing to be ashamed of” and has “no regrets”.