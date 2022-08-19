The vice-chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Kerry has confirmed to Agriland that he resigning his position and leaving the farming organisation.

John Joe Fitzgerald is among several members of the county executive who were contacted following a formal complaint being made to IFA headquarters in July.

A text message sent to Kerry IFA officers explained that the complaint is “regarding certain matters arising from the activities of the Kerry county IFA executive”.

Although confirming that the complaint had been made, IFA headquarters had previously stated that it will not be making any further comment until the matter is concluded.

It has not been officially confirmed who lodged the complaint.

When contacted by Agriland, chair of Kerry IFA Kenny Jones said that he had no comment to make on the complaint, but said that the work of the Kerry IFA county executive is continuing.

Agriland understands that consultant Gerard Dollard has been employed by the IFA to carry out an investigation into the complaint and prepare a report for the association’s National Rules, Privileges and Procedures Committee, which will then consider the matter.

Dollard is a former chief executive of Greyhound Racing Ireland and also previously worked with Clare County Council.

Speaking with Agriland this afternoon (Friday, August 19), John Joe Fitzgerald, who is also resigning from his position as Kerry IFA Sheep chair, stated that he has “nothing to be ashamed of” and has “no regrets”.

Since being contacted by the IFA about the complaint, the west Kerry farmer said that the stress had taken a toll on his health, adding that his decision to leave IFA entirely, followed medical advice.

Fitzgerald said that he was sad to be leaving the association where he had made “great friends”. He added that it had been a privilege to work with his fellow county officers and thanked them for their support.

However, he hit out at IFA headquarters’ handling of the complaint and the decision to employ an external consultant.

“I have never had an experience like it,” the farmer remarked.

Fitzgerald claimed that the IFA are “only interested in self image and photo opportunities” and said “serious questions” needed to be asked of the association.