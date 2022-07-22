A formal complaint has been made to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in relation to the Kerry county executive, Agriland understands.

The complaint was lodged in advance of a Kerry IFA county executive meeting which had been due to take place on Thursday night in Tralee (July 21).

IFA director general Damien McDonald had been due to address the meeting.

However, a text message was sent to Kerry IFA officers on Wednesday to inform them that the meeting had been postponed.

The message explained that this was due to a formal complaint being made to the IFA “regarding certain matters arising from the activities of the Kerry county IFA executive”.

Agriland understands that the complaint may relate to the restriction on allowing media attend certain meetings.

A spokesperson for the IFA confirmed to Agriland that a formal complaint has been received.

“The association will be making no further comment until the matter is concluded,” they added.

It has not been confirmed who lodged the complaint with IFA headquarters or what the nature of it is.

The matter will now be referred to the association’s National Rules, Privileges and Procedures Committee for consideration.

The committee’s function under the association‘s rules is to advise the IFA Council on all matters concerning the constitution and rules of IFA, and on all matters of voluntary organisational procedure and discipline at all levels within the organisation.

It is not clear when the complaint will be dealt with by the committee.

When contacted by Agriland, chair of Kerry IFA Kenny Jones said that he had no comment to make on the matter.