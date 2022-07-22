The proposed increased payment rates for farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is a positive step for the sector, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) .

The IFA Organic Project Team chair, John Curran, said current payment rates are not enough to encourage farmers to convert and to remain farming organically.

“Farmers will now be paid over €300/ha to convert to organics. IFA have lobbied for substantial increases to the rates under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

This announcement is a step in the right direction,” Curran said.

The rates are subject to approval by the European Commission as part of the ongoing discussions on approval of Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, and would apply from January 1, 2023.

“Organic farming incurs a lot of additional hidden costs such as training and costs associated with certification.

“The proposal of a new ‘participation payment’ is also positive. This payment will be €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400/year thereafter,” he said.

He said that, given the ambition to grow organic farming set out both at European level and under the programme for government, it is imperative that the sector continues to receive additional support in terms of advisory support and knowledge transfer.

“This will allow farmers to make informed decision should they decide to pursue organic farming.

“The establishment of robust markets to facilitate the increase in organic production must also be a priority of the newly established organic forum,” he said.

Organic farming goal

The EU Green Deal aims to have 25% of the EU’s agricultural area farmed organically by 2030.

Ireland currently has around 110,000ha farmed organically, which equates to around 2% of the country’s total agricultural land.

The programme for government has set a target of more than tripling the land area by 2027.

This goal has been incorporated into Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, Food Vision 2030 and the Climate Action Plan.

A total budget of €256 million has been allocated to the OFS over the lifetime of the new CAP.