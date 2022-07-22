The president of Macra na Feirme has said that young farmers are currently delivering on emissions reductions across the country.

“Young farmers have consistently come forward to outline how they will step up to drive emissions reduction from the agricultural sector,” John Keane stated.

“Farmer-bashing from certain sections of the environmental lobby will do nothing to deliver results in lowering emissions from agriculture.

“There is a pathway forward based in sound science and with solutions that are practical to implement on farms across the country.

“The measures in the Teagasc MACC+ [marginal abatement cost curve] and those to come, will deliver for the agriculture sector,” he continued.

“Young farmers are delivering emissions reductions on farm for many years, measures that include improved breeding, reduction in fertiliser application and improved grass utilisation on farm,” the Macra president highlighted.

Keane emphasised how he believes that young farmers are the frontline environmentalists.

“What is needed is significant investment in technology and succession pathways for young people to develop as active farmers,” he continued.

“The real issue to tackle in the emissions discussions is to increase the number of young people actively farming.

“Currently there are more farmers on walking sticks over the age of 80 than there are under the age of 35.

“More active farmers under 35 will drive emissions reductions and improve farm practices.

“Investment is needed by the government in improved farm practices and tangible pathways to farm succession for young people.

The comments come as debate has intensified over recent days ahead of the government setting sectoral emissions targets; a decision is expected from Cabinet before the end of this month.

The agricultural target is due to fall between 22-30%, based on 2018 emissions levels.

A report published yesterday (Thursday, July 22) by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), confirmed that Ireland’s carbon emissions are increasing instead of falling.

The data also showed that emissions from agriculture increased by 3% in 2021 compared to 2020, while overall emissions rose by 4.7%, despite a reduction target of 4.8%.