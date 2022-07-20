The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett has today (Wednesday, July 20) announced proposed new enhanced rates for farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The new rates will be subject to approval by the European Commission as as part of the ongoing discussions on approval of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

The budget proposed for the scheme under the next CAP is a five-fold increase on what was previously available.

For a 40ha drystock farmer, the total payment over the five years of the OFS will be 54% higher than under the previous CAP.

If approved, the following enhanced rates would apply from January 1, 2023: Sector Year 1-2

(in conversion)

<< 70ha

€/ha Year 1-2

(in conversion)

70ha

€/ha Year 3-5

(fully converted)

<< 70ha

€/ha Year 3-5

(fully converted)

>70ha

€/ha Drystock €300 €60 €250 €30 Tillage €320 €60 €270 €30 Dairy €350 €60 €300 €30 Horticulture €800 €60 €600 €30 Image : DAFM

Minister Hackett said that she is confident the new rates will entice many new farmers to organic farming.

“Feedback from the CAP consultative committee, the reconvened Organic Strategy forum and interested stakeholders, has made it clear that enhanced payment rates are needed to support farmers converting to and maintaining organic farming,” she said.

“Organic farmers incur additional expenses on an annual basis such as attending training and constantly upskilling themselves in soil health and animal management.

“In recognition of these costs I am proposing an annual participation payment which will be €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400/year thereafter.

“This will support farmers as we achieve the targets set out in the Programme for Government of farming 330,000ha organically,” the minister added.

A new rate payment calculator has been developed by the DAFM to allow farmers and their advisors assess the value of converting to organic.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’Mara said:

“Organic farming offers a viable farming option for many farmers around the country. Today’s announcement will make it more attractive.

“Teagasc [is] increasing the staff resource allocated to the team providing organic advice, through the recruitment of a number of additional advisors and a specialist.

“This enhanced team will support existing organic farmers, those converting to organic, and those farmers considering the option in the future,” O’Mara added.

President of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) Noel Feeney also welcomed the announcement which he said was “very positive”.

“ACA [has] commenced our national advisory training programme and in the forthcoming months our members will have significant contact with Irish farmers.

“The discussions and promotion of organics with our clients are greatly helped with this announcement and we look forward to assisting Minister Hackett and her officials with the sectoral objectives,” he said.

Organic farming

The EU Green Deal aims to have 25% of the EU’s agricultural area farmed organically by 2030.

Ireland currently has around 110,000ha farmed organically, which equates to around 2% of the country’s total agricultural land.

The programme for government has set a target of more than tripling the organic land area by 2027.

This goal has been incorporated into Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, Food Vision 2030 and the Climate Action Plan.

A total budget of €256 million has been allocated to the OFS over the lifetime of the new CAP.



