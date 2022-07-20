The Rural Independent Group of TDs has called for the Dáil to be recalled in response to the decision of AIB to make 70 of its branches nationwide “cashless”.

The group laid the blame on the government for “allowing AIB to further downgrade banking services”.

“Rural communities cannot be hollowed out further when government ministers are on holiday,” the group said in a statement yesterday evening (Tuesday, July 19).

“The government is completely complicit in allowing state-owned AIB to make 70 of its 170 bank branches cashless, which…undermines social inclusion, and endangers vulnerable customers to the risks of online banking abuse.”

The group’s spokesperson Mattie McGrath claimed that the government is “silent and complicit” in allowing the bank remove cash services from these branches, many of which cater for rural communities.

“It illustrates the government’s lack of support for a rural banking model. In turn, this means Ireland will be left without a functioning retail banking network unless policies change to ensure the banking sector is properly regulated and controlled,” the independent Tipperary TD said.

He argued that the move to cashless branches will lead to the closure of those branches in the near future.

“The withdrawal of cash services, by a predominantly government-owned bank, is another kick in the teeth to rural communities. While many consumers use cashless payments, others still prefer to use cash for ALL transactions, many of whom have zero access to digital money.”

McGrath argued that cash services are crucial to farmers and other rural small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“AIB was rescued during the bank bailout by an approximate €21 billion price tag, with taxpayers footing the bill. Instead of gratitude, the bank ignores the taxpayers and prioritises profits,” he added.

McGrath went on to claim: “Advice for customers to use the limited services available through the post office is completely misleading, as the An Post network is facing its own ongoing contraction, also due to government failure.

“It is incredibly selfish of AIB to proceed with this latest downgrading, at a time when it is vying for some of the one million new customers available because of KBC and Ulster Bank’s withdrawals.”

The Rural Independent Group is calling on Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to make a public statement on the bank’s move.

“The public deserves transparency and access to banking services. Currently, due to neglect…of the government, the public is being denied both,” McGrath concluded.