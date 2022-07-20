The Irish Organic Association (IOA) has welcomed proposals by government to increase payments under the new Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The new rates, announced today (Wednesday, July 20) by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, are subject to approval by the European Commission.

It will form part of the ongoing discussions on approval of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

The move, if given the green light, will result in a significant increase in support for farmers interested in converting to organic production from next year and will also benefit those with full status.

It will include an annual participation payment which will be €2,000 in the first year of conversion and €1,400/year thereafter.

The OFS is expected to open for new applicants in October 2022.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Gillian Westbrook, CEO of the IOA, welcomed the proposed increased payment rates.

“An attractive and reliable Organic Farming Scheme can play a pivotal role in supporting farmers who are the foundation of Ireland’s dynamic and innovative organic sector.

“The multiple benefits of organic farming include supplying high-quality food and other products, and delivering for the environment and animal welfare which can contribute to sustainable development across the country,” she stated.

A total budget of €256 million has been allocated to the OFS over the lifetime of the new CAP. The programme for government has set a target of more than tripling the organic land area to 330,000ha by 2027.

“Alongside the OFS, it is essential that the further development of Ireland’s organic policy leaves no stone unturned,” Westbrook continued.

“The Irish Organic Association will continue to work with government and other interested stakeholders to stimulate all key policy levers, from developing new markets and supply chains in Ireland and with our partners across Europe, and a strong agricultural knowledge and innovation system for organics, to ensuring meaningful prioritisation under relevant CAP supports and other policies.”