The end of the month bullock sale at Ballinrobe Mart, Co. Mayo seen numbers keeping steady with “a heated trade for bullocks”.

According to a sale report from mart manager Teresa Gibsey, prices reached €2,020/head or €4.27/kg.

Bullock prices ranged from €800-€2,020/head or €2.32-€4.27/kg. The average price for bullocks in the 500kg plus weight category was €2.97/kg and bullocks weighing from 400kg-500kg averaged €3.12/kg.

The top prices from the bullock sale included:

715kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,020 or €2.83/kg;

600kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,860 or €3.10/kg;

495kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,730 or €3.49/kg;

390kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,440 or €3.69/kg;

350kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,420 or €4.06/kg;

295kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,260 or €4.27/kg.

In the heifer sale, the trade was described as “good” with prices ranging from €490 to €2,200/head or €2.19-€3.94/kg.

The average price for heifers in the 500kg plus weight category was €2.97/kg and heifers in the 400 to 500kg weight category was €2.82/kg.

Top prices from the heifer sale included:

580kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,880 or €3.24/kg;

435kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,430 or €3.29/kg;

340kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,340 or €3.94/kg;

310kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,170 or €3.77/kg;

275kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,000 or €3.64/kg.

Weanling bull prices ranged from €860 to €1,350/head or €2.50 to €3.66/kg.

The average price for weanling bulls in the 200kgs to 350kg weight category was €3.23/kg and the average for bulls in the 350kg to 450kg weight category was was €2.76/kg.

Top prices in the weanling bull sale included:

450kg Limousin bull sold for €1,350 or €3.00/kg;

350kg Angus weanling bull sold for €1,120 or €3.20/kg;

320kg Limousin weanling bull sold for €1,170 or €3.66/kg.

The suck calf sale is continuing each week with a selection of calves coming out and prices ranging from €30 to €275/head with an average of €170. The price/kg in the calf sale ranged from €0.75 to €4.63/kg.

The prices in the calf sale included:

60kg Belgian Blue bull calf sold for €275 or €4.58/kg;

66kg Simmental heifer calf sold for €225 or €3.41/kg;

60kg Angus heifer calf sold for €215 or €3.58/kg;

41kg Limousin heifer calf sold for €190 or €4.63/kg;

67kg red Hereford heifer calf sold for €172 or €2.57/kg.

Dry cows made from €740 to €2,090 with the best price going to a Charolais cow weighing 860kg selling for €2.43/kg. Another Limousin cow weighing 615kg made €1,710 or €2.78/kg.

Ballinrobe Mart is set to host a special continental heifer sale on Wednesday, May 8. A special continental weanling sale for heifers and bulls will take place on Friday evening, May 3, starting at 5:30p.m.

Thursday sheep sale at Ballinrobe

The Mayo mart venue hosted a sheep sale on Thursday, April 25, with what was described as “a great turn out of sheep for the month of April with numbers remaining high and quality sheep on offer”.

The top price in the sheep sale was €241/head for a batch of 59kg hoggets. Another notable sale was a pen of spring lambs weighing 49kg, which fetched an impressive €4.47/kg or €219/head.

Lambs were making from €1.31 to €4.47/kg with an average of €3.97/kg or €42 to €241/head with an average of €183/head.

Prices for ewes with lambs at foot ranged from €100 to €285 for hoggets with twin lambs at foot and the average was €240 for ewes with lambs.

Cull ewes ranged from €30 to €200/head with an average of €129/head paid. Cull ewes weighing 99kg made €200/head or €2.02/kg. 94kg ewes made €190/head or €2.02/kg. 73kg ewes made €166 or €2.27/kg.