Producer prices for dairy products rose by more than 49% in the year to June 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which published its Wholesale Price Index for June 2022.

Meat and meat products followed the upward trajectory with a 14.5% rise in price, with grain milling, starches and animal feeds up 11.7%.

As well as price rises in the production of dairy and meat, other products also jumped upwards:

Grain milling, starches, and animal feeds – 11.7%;

Food products – 10.2%;

Food products, beverages, and tobacco products – 9.9%.

Wholesale electricity prices

There was an increase in the price of wholesale electricity in June 2022, with prices 26.9% higher than last month.

Coming on top of other price rises in the last year, the wholesale price of electricity is now 91.3% higher than in June 2021.

The overall energy products index followed these trends, going up by 22.8% since May 2022, and by 80.8% when compared to June 2021.

Export producer prices

Export producer price indices in the manufacturing sector grew by 6% in the year

Outputs from Irish manufacturers also increased in price in several other categories.

Wood and wood products were 38.1% more expensive than this time last year.

Basic metals were up 33% and other non-metallic mineral products such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete, and stone rose by 23.2%.

Mining and quarrying prices also had a large annual increase of 23.7%.

Products sold on the domestic market increased by 8%, while exported products were 6% more expensive.

In the month, prices charged for Irish manufactured products on the domestic market increased by 0.6%. Manufactured products for export decreased in price by 0.1% on May 2022, while the total producer price index for manufacturing was also down 0.1%.

Wholesale construction prices

The cost of construction products rose by 18.5% in the year and 2.4% in the month.

Notable annual increases in construction products include: