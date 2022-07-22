Producer prices for dairy products rose by more than 49% in the year to June 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which published its Wholesale Price Index for June 2022.
Meat and meat products followed the upward trajectory with a 14.5% rise in price, with grain milling, starches and animal feeds up 11.7%.
As well as price rises in the production of dairy and meat, other products also jumped upwards:
- Grain milling, starches, and animal feeds – 11.7%;
- Food products – 10.2%;
- Food products, beverages, and tobacco products – 9.9%.
Wholesale electricity prices
There was an increase in the price of wholesale electricity in June 2022, with prices 26.9% higher than last month.
Coming on top of other price rises in the last year, the wholesale price of electricity is now 91.3% higher than in June 2021.
The overall energy products index followed these trends, going up by 22.8% since May 2022, and by 80.8% when compared to June 2021.
Export producer prices
Export producer price indices in the manufacturing sector grew by 6% in the year
Outputs from Irish manufacturers also increased in price in several other categories.
- Wood and wood products were 38.1% more expensive than this time last year.
- Basic metals were up 33% and other non-metallic mineral products such as glass, ceramics, cement, concrete, and stone rose by 23.2%.
- Mining and quarrying prices also had a large annual increase of 23.7%.
Products sold on the domestic market increased by 8%, while exported products were 6% more expensive.
In the month, prices charged for Irish manufactured products on the domestic market increased by 0.6%. Manufactured products for export decreased in price by 0.1% on May 2022, while the total producer price index for manufacturing was also down 0.1%.
Wholesale construction prices
The cost of construction products rose by 18.5% in the year and 2.4% in the month.
Notable annual increases in construction products include:
- Other timber, other (this includes treated wooden products) – 109.6%
- Structural steel and reinforcing metal – 47.2%
- Bituminous emulsions – 28.3%
- Plumbing materials including sanitary ware – 23.4%
- Ready mixed mortar and concrete – 23%
- Plaster – 22.9%