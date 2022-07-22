The Luscious Ladies Female timed sale is underway, having kicked off today, Friday, July 22 and will run until Sunday, July 24.

The sale is set to comprise 60 sheep made up of eight different breeds from the Woodtown and Lanmore Flocks.

The breeds on offer consist of: Texel; Suffolk; Milford; Charollais; Dutch Spotted; Bluefaced Leicester; Lanark Sufftex; and hybrids.

Bidding for this timed auction is through MartEye and registration to bid can made through Mayo Sligo Livestock Mart or through the online platform itself. Image source: Alfie Shaw

Speaking ahead of the sale, TJ Duffy of the Lanmore Flock said: “To help facilitate everyone, we will have two viewing evenings, with all the stock present in both farms on Friday July 22 in Westport from 5:00p.m and on Saturday July 23 in Letterkenny from 5:00p.m.

“Transport won’t be an issue; if you buy we will do our best to help out on delivery.

“As a token of thanks we will cover all commission. No extra fees to the buyer.

“We will also cover export costs on any lots sold to Northern Ireland and are more than happy to keep them on farm for quarantine period.

“As a final gesture, all lots will come with a dose of semen from a stock ram of your choice as a luck penny.”