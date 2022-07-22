A Co. Kerry-based livestock mart has announced it is searching for a new mart manager.

Listowel Livestock Market Ltd. has confirmed it is currently seeking to recruit a person to step into the role of mart manager.

The successful candidate will take over all management responsibility and head up the day-to-day running and development of the Kerry-based business.

Mart management has said that the ideal candidate will show a strong ability to promote existing activities to ensure the mart maintains its current market position and expands its online market of livestock.

Candidates should be strategic thinkers and excellent leaders with the following:

Hands-on management experience within a mart or associated business, while desirable is not essential;

Knowledge of the livestock/agricultural industry;

Excellent delegation skills with the ability to effectively lead and manage a team;

A proven ability to work on own initiative and excellent interpersonal skills.

The role is a full time permanent position based in Listowel and according to Listowel Mart “the opportunity is an excellent chance for an ambitious candidate to progress both themselves and the business. A generous remuneration package is on offer for the right candidate“.

Weanling sale

The mart hosted a weanling sale on Wednesday, July 20, with strong prices secure for quality continental weanlings.

Sample prices from the sale:

295kg Limousin bull sold for €960 or €3.25/kg;

390kg Parthenaise bull sold for €1,300 or €3.33/kg;

305kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,010 or €3.31/kg.

Listowel Mart hosts a calf and weanling sale on Wednesday’s at 11:30a.m with a dairy sale on Wednesdays at midday. The mart also hosts a general cattle sale every Thursday.