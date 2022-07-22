The Irish Simmental Cattle Society has announced that Peadar Glennon has returned to the society as general manager.

Glennon previously worked with the society for over 20 years until last year when he left to work with the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

Peadar Glennon will replace Deirdre McGowan in the role of the society’s general manager. McGowan is a native of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, and vacated the position earlier this year.

A statement from the society on Thursday, July 21, outlined: “The Irish Simmental Cattle Society is delighted to announce the appointment of Peadar Glennon to the role of general manager and look forward to continued success under his stewardship.”

Commercial sale dates

In other society news, the Irish Simmemtal Cattle Society is set to host three commercial sales in October this year.

The sales are as follows: