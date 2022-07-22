The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) alongside the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP), has named new farm safety champions and commended the outstanding work on farm safety that has been carried out in the farming community in the last 20 years.

Two of these champions are Malcom Downey, retired principal inspector for the Agri/Food team in HSENI and Harry Sinclair, current chair of the Farm Safety Partnership and former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

Improving farm safety is the key aim of HSENI’s and the FSP’s work and since the inception of the FSP in 2012, there have been a number of farm safety champions who have dedicated their lives to keeping people safe on their farms and improving safety standards in the industry.

Downey worked for the HSENI for many years and was involved in some of its highest profile cases, tragic incidents which involved serious injury and fatalities.

He is thought to be a very well respected member of the HSENI family.

The HSENI said that he treated every individual he met through his work with complete professionalism and respect and as a result is well thought of by all in the industry and beyond.

Harry Sinclair is a suckler, beef and sheep farmer. As a past president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), he has extensive experience of advocacy on behalf of the farming community.

He is the current chairman of the NI Farm Safety Partnership, and is also a board member of HSENI, where he has served as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Sinclair has brought a wealth of experience of farm safety measures to the entire NI farming community and has always been vocal of his concerns on farm safety issues.