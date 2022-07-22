British Wool, earlier this month (July 5), saw the last significant offering of old season wool alongside the first offering of new season wool.

The offer consisted of 205 lots with a total weight of 1,129t. This comprised 51 lots of new season wool with a total weight of 416t and 154 lots of old season wool with a total weight of 713t.

British Wool achieved an 88% clearance, selling 182 lots with a total weight of 991t.

Prices, according to British Wool, were similar to the last two sales with better coloured wools generally firm to dearer and poor colour / small end-of-season lots in the buyers’ favour.

Advertisement

The average greasy price was up 4% sale-on-sale at 85p/kg.

The index increased by 0.6% sale-on-sale to 1.156. British Wool has now sold 22.6 million kilograms of the 2021 season’s clip which is equivalent to 98% of its supply for the year.

British Wool said that the remaining lots of old season wool will be offered over the next couple of sales alongside an increased weight of new season wool.

The clearances by wool type were: