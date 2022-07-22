Dairygold has officially opened its upgraded wastewater treatment plant at its Nutritionals Campus in Mallow, Co. Cork.

Significant investment and upgrading of the plant includes the installation of a new €4 million, state-of-the-art biological nutrient removal (BNR) system, a company spokesperson said.

This new system is a more effective system of wastewater treatment and will help futureproof the long-term environmental sustainability of the Mallow Nutritionals Campus.

A spokesperson for the company said this investment forms part of Dairygold’s 10-year capital investment programme, which has seen €180 million invested in Mallow Nutritional Campus since 2014.

This investment has increased the weekly milk-processing capacity to cater for milk supply for the next number of years.

Also included in this investment programme is the current installation of a new evaporator which will provide Dairygold capability to produce higher specification milk powders for sale to its added value nutritional customers (operational in 2023).

Speaking at the official opening of the wastewater plant, Dairygold chief executive, Conor Galvin said:

“Dairygold has invested a considerable sum of money to ensure the viability of our excellent facilities and the business as a whole for generations to come. I am delighted to be here today to officially open the upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

“The investment here in Mallow is in keeping with other positive developments Dairygold is involved with in Mallow such as the development of the Mallow South retail park.

“Dairygold has received planning permission for a new Co-Op Superstore and a residential development on the site with separate planning permission granted to Lidl for a new store also on the site. We are excited to see how these projects will further boost the social and economic prospects of the area.”