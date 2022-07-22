New regulations on the export of cattle from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland has resulted in the Jalex Herd being “unable to facilitate” the export of in-calf heifers to the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for its upcoming sale.

The news comes as a result of changes in regulation surrounding new requirements related to Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD).

The Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) applied to the European Commission for recognition of its BVD eradication programme in February of this year.

Agriland understands approval of DAFM’s programme was granted by the European Commission on Monday, July 18, and BVD-free status is expected in 2023.

Following the approval, cattle moving to the ROI for breeding and production now have to meet additional BVD requirements. Cattle moving directly to slaughter are unaffected.

Speaking to Agriland, Ruth Alexander from the Jalex Herd explained: “In-calf heifers must have a pre-gestation positive antibody test if they have been vaccinated for BVD and a negative BVD test as well.”

A statement on the MartEye app in the Jalex sale, which is being facilitated by Harrison And Hetherington auctioneers, reads: “Following the EU approval of ROI’s BVD eradication programme (July 18), new import rules have been imposed on cattle coming from NI to ROI.

“Unfortunately, due to the short timelines, we are unable to facilitate export to ROI at this time.”

The statement concluded: “These rules are very new and we are currently navigating the requirements and hope to be able to offer export to ROI in future sales.”

The timed auction is set to get underway at 7 o’clock this evening, Friday, July 22, and will draw to a close on Monday evening, July 25.

The sale will feature a total of 35 in-calf heifers both pedigree and commercial from a range of breeds in-calf to easy-calving Limousin bulls.