Aurivo Co-op has named Make A Wish Ireland as its 2022 charity partner and will hold a number of fundraising events for the organisation over the next 12 months.

The co-op has also announced a fundraising target of €40,000 for the charity and stated that it will match the funds raised by employees to reach this goal.

Aurivo launched its charity of the year initiative in 2007, which was set up to support organisations requiring funding to continue the provision of essential services. Since its inception, the initiative has raised more than €500,000 for 15 different charities.

A large-scale fundraising effort will take place over the course of the next year, with more than 650 employees and a network of 34 stores, four livestock marts, production plants and headquarters all getting involved.

Commenting on the announcement, chief executive of Aurivo Donal Tierney said he is extremely proud that the charity of the year programme has entered its 16th year:

“This year we have selected a very worthwhile children’s charity, Make-A-Wish Ireland.

“We understand that the current climate has been extremely difficult for the charity sector and for Make-A-Wish who rely entirely on public donations to carry out their services.

“To know that the funds we raise can deliver wishes to so many children living with life-threatening illnesses is really something,” he added.

Make A Wish Ireland was established in 1992 and has granted wishes for more than 2,800 children with serious medical conditions since.

The charity granted 181 wishes in 2019, offering many children some much-needed respite from their hospital routine. However there are still 200 children on the waiting list.

Susan McQuaid O’Dwyer, CEO of the charity, said “Make-A-Wish Ireland is delighted to be Aurivo’s chosen charity partner for 2022”.

“We welcome this wonderful opportunity to help us grant even more wishes for special children living with life threatening illnesses and are looking forward to working with their team.

“We hear time and again how the impact of a wish forms part of a child’s treatment process and recovery. These funds will go a long way in granting truly memorable wishes for our wish children and their families.”

Over the next year, Aurivo will host various fundraising initiatives including stationary bike cycles, 5km walks or runs, golf classics, raffles, and coffee mornings.