Queen’s University in Belfast and agri-food company Finnebrogue Artisan have announced a new post-graduate scholarship in memory of Denis Lynn, founder of Finnebrogue.

The ‘Denis Lynn Scholarship for Sustainable Food Innovation’ will offer a bursary of £20,000 to one student studying on the Advanced Food Safety Masters degree course in the university.

As well as the funding, which will go towards tuition fees and living expenses, the award will also include an internship at Finnebrogue Artisan in Co. Down.

Two other placements are included as well as this, one at the international non-profit organisation Foundation Earth and another at an internationally renowned food producer.

The scholar will also have the opportunity to secure a job with the Co. Down food company when they have successfully completed their degree.

The fund was established in memory of Denis Lynn, the founder of Finnebrogue and Foundation Earth, who died in a quad bike accident at his home in May of last year. Announcing the fund, Christine Lynn, Denis’s wife and a Finnebrogue director said:

“Denis was a visionary who worked tirelessly in his personal life and work life to deliver positive change for the planet and people.

“It is our hope that this scholarship will support others with the same ambition.

“Denis wanted to build a more sustainable food industry and what better way to honour his memory than through continued research and development in this field.”

Lynn’s company Finnebrogue made headlines in 2017 when it launched the ‘Naked Bacon’ range, which is processed without the use of nitrates. The line later expanded into other meats and the company also diversified into grass-fed Wagyu beef burgers, plant-based protein and premium sausages.

Professor Chris Elliott OBE, founder of IGFS at Queen’s said the scholarship was a fitting way to honour the memory of Denis Lynn.

“Denis was one of the most innovative food producers that I have ever known.

“He didn’t just care about food, he cared deeply about the environment and was always trying to change how food is farmed and processed.

“We still have a long way to go, but through initiatives like this scholarship, we move closer to a food system that works in harmony with nature and fully respects our planet,” he noted.