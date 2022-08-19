First-time deer-hunting licence applicants must now provide proof that they have undertaken an approved training course before they are legally permitted to hunt.

This new training requirement is in place for the 2022-2023 hunting season.

The National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has received 4,429 applications for deer-hunting licences for the 2022-2023 season.

So far, 4,216 applications have been issued, according to a spokesperson for the NPWS, while the remainder are currently being processed.

Under the Wildlife Acts, annual licences are required to hunt deer during the open season – when deer can be legally shot. This season commences on September 1 and ends on February 28 the following year, depending on the species and gender of deer.

Compared to 2021 figures, it appears that fewer licences will be granted for the coming season.

At the end of August 2021, 4,592 licences had been issued, the NPWS confirmed.

First-timers – mandatory training

This year marks the first time that new licence applicants must provide proof that they have undertaken and passed a training certification course.

Advertisement

In 2015, the Irish Deer Management Forum recommended the introduction of such training.

It is anticipated that it will give first-time hunters the opportunity to learn the most up-to-date safety, conservation, and hunting considerations while taking into account both local and international best practice, an NPWS spokesperson told Agriland.

The spokesperson said that there is no evidence to confirm whether the slight decrease in applications received so far is due to the new training requirements.

First timers

The total number of first-time applicants for the 2022-2023 was not available from the NPWS at this time, but it explained:

“As applications are still being received, a complete figure is not yet available of those applicants sending proof of completion of mandatory training.”

However, in 2021 there were 1,064 first-time applicants, and in 2020 there were 850 first-time applicants.

Three courses have been approved by the National Parks & Wildlife Service as suitable and the course providers are Country Sports Ireland, the Deer Alliance (HCAP) and National Association of Regional Game Councils (NARGC).

These courses have been ongoing since early 2022, the NPWS said.