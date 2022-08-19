Roscommon Mart is set to undergo change in the coming weeks, with its mart manager set to retire.

Manager, Maura Quigley has decided to call it a day at the mart, having worked at the mart since 1977.

Speaking to Agriland, Maura said: “It’s been in my head to retire for a while now, but with Covid-19, the timing wasn’t right until now.

“Obviously there will be a transition for whoever comes in and I’ll help out with that, but, in the coming weeks, there will be, all going well, someone taking over the mantle from me.”

After 40 years service at Roscommon Mart, Maura has witness many changes in agriculture and has worked in various jobs in the mart before taking up the role as manager in 2012.

She worked as secretary at the mart for over 22 years before spending over nine years as the assistant mart manager. She has held the role of mart manager now for a decade.

Maura wished the new person taking up the role the best of luck, citing a great team behind her at the mart that will help with whomever takes over and she wished to thank those she has worked alongside also.

Agriland wishes Maura best wishes in her retirement.