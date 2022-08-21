The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Kerry Dairy Committee chair, Michael O’Dowd, has said that he intends to remain in his role until his term finishes.

The farmer from Castlemaine confirmed to Agriland that he is among several county officers who are the subject of a formal complaint made to IFA headquarters.

On Friday (August 19), the Kerry IFA vice-chair, John Joe Fitzgerald, who was also contacted in relation to the complaint, announced that he resigning his position and leaving the farming organisation entirely.

Fitzgerald, who is also stepping down as Kerry IFA Sheep chair following medical advice, told Agriland that he has “nothing to be ashamed of” and has “no regrets”.

He hit out at IFA headquarters’ handling of the complaint branding it as “shameful” and “disgusting” and questioned the association’s decision to employ an external consultant.

It has not been officially confirmed who lodged the complaint or what the nature of it is. However, a text sent to Kerry IFA county officers in July outlined that it was “regarding certain matters arising from the activities of the Kerry county IFA executive”.

It is understood that the IFA has asked consultant Gerard Dollard to carry out an investigation into the complaint.

Dollard, who is a former chief executive of Greyhound Racing Ireland, will prepare a report which will then be considered by the IFA’s National Rules, Privileges and Procedures Committee.

Speaking to Agriland, Kerry IFA Dairy chair Michael O’Dowd, who is due to finish his six-year term at the end of the year, said that he has “no notion of stepping down”.

“I made a commitment to farmers to do the best for them in dairying five-and-a-half years ago and I intend to finish it,” he said.

O’Dowd added that he was not satisfied with how IFA headquarters handled a formal complaint that he lodged on a separate issue several years ago.

When previously contacted by Agriland, chair of Kerry IFA Kenny Jones said that he had no comment to make on the complaint, but said that the work of the Kerry IFA county executive is continuing.

However, several Kerry county officers have expressed concerns in relation to the running of meetings.

An online Kerry county executive meeting was held on Thursday night (August 18), chaired by IFA National Returning Officer, Martin Stapleton.