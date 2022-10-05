There was a noticeable interest in organics at the Teagasc Transferring the Family Farm event in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal at the Radisson Blu Hotel yesterday (Tuesday, October 4).

The interest in organics mostly stemmed from drystock farmers, which make up 70% of all organic producers in Ireland.

Queries from farmers in attendance yesterday centred around what changes they would have to make to go organic, how it would affect their bottom line, and what they could expect out of it if they decided to make the change.

If thinking about making the move to organics, there are a number of factors to consider.

These include:

Housing;

Breed selection;

Feed;

Veterinary treatments;

Buying stock;

Soil fertility.

Of these, the aspect that could be the greatest stumbling block or hurdle to overcome for farmers interested in making the move to organics, highlighted by Teagasc’s Cathal McCauley yesterday, is housing.

Farmers, particularly cattle farmers, find the greatest changes that are required to move to organics revolve around winter accommodation.

Why is this? Well, it’s because a greater space allowance is required.

According to Teagasc, the rule of thumb for cattle is that 1.0m² is required for very 100kg liveweight.

Furthermore, all stock, be it cattle or sheep, must have access to a dry bedded area, i.e. with straw.

However, up to 50% of this area can be slatted, with the rest consisted of a solid floor.