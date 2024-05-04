The development officer at the Community Wetlands Forum (CWF), Mícheál Callaghan has encouraged farmers to get involved in community-led wetland conservation.

“Because of the fact there are so many farmers with peatland or wetland on their land, there’s huge potential there for farmers and landowners to get involved,” Callaghan said.

The CWF provides a network for community wetlands groups to share knowledge, ideas, research and best practice, to support the protection and management of Ireland’s wetlands.

There are already some farmers involved in community groups which are part of the CWF. Members of the forum include community groups, individuals and stakeholders.

Wetland conservation

A number of community-led wetland conservation projects are working directly with farmers and landowners, including the Tullamore Lions Club which carries out peatland restoration in Co. Offaly, Callaghan told Agriland.

There are a number of projects that wouldn’t have happened without the “co-operation and enthusiasm” from neighbouring farmers and landowners, he said and appealed to farmers:

“We’d love to have more farmers and landowners involved either in community groups or even as individual members, provided that there is an interest in community-led wetland conservation.”

The CWF focuses on peer-to-peer support and connecting individuals and community groups with other projects to learn from people who have already carried out wetland conservation projects, he added.

Some of the CWF member groups are focussing on educational initiatives, while others have developed boardwalks or trails as recreational resources, Callaghan said.

He also highlighted the importance of empowering communities with the knowledge and the skills to be actively involved in wetland conservation rather than being on the “sidelines”.

Community Wetlands Forum

Speaking at the recent launch of the CWF’s strategic plan for 2024-2026 as it moved from being an externally hosted project to an independent company limited by guarantee (CLG), he said:

“Community-led initiatives, working in collaboration with local and state authorities are vital at delivering healthy wetlands which benefit nature and people.”

The plan was launched as part of a networking event held in Co. Roscommon which focused on opportunities for collaboration between community groups and newly appointed local authority climate action and biodiversity officers. Pictured at the launch are (l-r): CARO Atlantic Sea Board North, Liam Scott; head of climate change at the Heritage Council, Catherine Casey; biodiversity officer Monaghan County Council, Patricia McCreesh; Tullamore Lions Club, Michael Carroll; Biodiversity Officer Clare County Council, Barry O’Loughlin; Abbeyleix Bog Project, Chris Uys; and climate action officer Roscommon County Council, Barry Tapster

The plan has four main aims which seek to strengthen the organisation, develop its membership base, and work with other stakeholders to advance community-led wetland conservation.

The forum currently has members in 16 counties, however, the goal is to expand this to every county, according to the CWF development officer.