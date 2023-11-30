The Community Wetlands Forum (CWF) in Athlone, Co. Westmeath will celebrate becoming a newly independent Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) at an official launch with Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The forum has marked the transition as a “significant milestone” in its journey toward community-led wetland management.

Minister Noonan will mark the milestone at the launch in the Hodson Bay Hotel, Athlone, on December 4 at 11:00a.m.

Initially formed under the umbrella of Irish Rural Link, the CWF has a membership of over 40 community groups across Ireland leading projects to promote and protect their local wetlands.

Members of the CWF are undertaking projects across 23 protected or designated sites across Ireland, covering over 2275ha of wetlands.

Advertisement

Members of the wetlands forum have also developed and are maintaining walkways on or near wetland sites, with 20 walking trails at member sites, providing physical and mental wellbeing benefits.

Minister Noonan said: “It’s great to see the Community Wetlands Forum go from strength to strength in its ambition for community-led wetland management.

“Communities have a vital role to play in protecting nature. Initiatives such as this forum bring communities together and enable them to play a leading role in the protection and safeguarding of our wetland habitats.”

The CWF stated that it hopes the transition will expand its reach, promote further capacity sharing among its members, and advocate for community engagement as a valued means of protecting and managing wetlands.

CWF development officer, Mícheál Callaghan said: “We are excited about the future, and this launch couldn’t come at a more important time for wetlands, which play a vital role in fighting climate change and protecting biodiversity”.