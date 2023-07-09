The Community Wetlands Forum (CWF), a member-based forum dedicated to community-led conservation and the wise use of wetland ecosystems, has established itself as a newly independent Company Limited by Guarantee, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards community-led wetland management.

Formed under the umbrella of Irish Rural Link, the CWF has worked to play a pivotal role in promoting awareness, understanding, and collaborative action to empower communities to safeguard wetland habitats across the country.

Over the past decade, the CWF has actively engaged local communities, environmental organisations, government agencies, and academic institutions in its mission to support the protection, management, and wise use of wetlands for sustainable communities.

“The decision to transition from an initiative under Irish Rural Link to an independent CLG reflects the tremendous growth and impact of the Community Wetlands Forum comprising 40 community groups.

Advertisement

“This growth would not have been achieved without the dedicated support of Irish Rural Link and our funding partners,” Eddie Smyth, chairperson of the CWF board of directors, said.

Wetland management

The transition will empower the CWF to expand its reach, promote further capacity sharing among its members, and advocate for community engagement as a valued means of protecting and managing wetlands, he said.

Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link, expressed his pride in the Community Wetlands Forum’s achievements.

“The Community Wetlands Forum which was formed with the support of IRL, is dedicated to furthering community-led conservation of wetlands in Ireland,” he said.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to witness the CWF’s progression as an independent CLG, poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come.” At the recent Wetlands Forum conference were (L-R): Laurence Fullam, director CWF; Mary Mulvey, director CWF; Mícheál Callaghan, development officer CWF; Jim Ryan, CWF; Eddie Smyth, chairperson CWF board of directors; Aoife Kirk, Connecting Communities with Peatlands; and Aoife Greene, National Parks and Wildlife Service. Image: Alf Harvey

Eddie Smyth, one of the volunteer directors of the CWF, expressed his enthusiasm for the future: “The CWF provides support for a new community space in Ireland where farmers, professionals, the retired, youth and many more can come together to manage a wetland and share in a wide range of benefits for the wellbeing of people and the planet.”

“While we already have a number of farmers involved both as individual members and via community groups, farmers and landowners are essential stakeholders in community led wetland conservation projects,” Eddie said.

“Farmers, as anyone, can interact with us directly if they would like to be more involved, or via an existing or new community group.

“We are always happy to engage with any individual or community group that wishes to advance a community initiative to promote or protect wetlands in some way, or is curious about this.”