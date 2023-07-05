A motion seeking guarantees from the government that measures under a Nature Restoration Law will be voluntary for farmers has been put forward by a group of independent TDs.

The proposed Nature Restoration Law is “by far the most significant” land use change proposal put forward by the European Commission, according to the group.

The law could have “massive implications” for agriculture, food production, food security, rural and regional development, as well as for urban and rural planning, the motion states.

Motion

The motion was put forward by independent TDs Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, Deputy Marian Harkin, and Deputy Michael McNamara in the Dáil today (Wednesday, July 5).

The TDs urged the government to “unequivocally reject” the European Commission draft regulation, and to agree several “significant” changes to the European Council common position.

These changes include a guarantee in the legal text that measures which may be mandatory for EU member states, “in all and every circumstances” will be voluntary for all farmers and landowners.

It also seeks a guarantee that any farmers or landowners participating in schemes under the law will be “adequately paid” for delivering nature-based services and solutions.

Further demands from the independent TDs in relation to the proposed law are as follows:

Conduct an immediate audit of all state lands and all lands owned by Bord na Móna and Coillte, and make a full and complete assessment as to how much of these lands can be restored/rewetted before reaching any final agreement on the law;

Ensure the protection of present farming practices, such as hill grazing;

Ensure that where state lands are rewetted, that adjoining lands will not be adversely affected;

Ensure that there is full coherence between EU trade deals, current and new, and the law requirements in particular to avoid carbon leakage, loss of agricultural production capability, disproportionate impacts on rural communities, and also to ensure food security and sovereignty; and

To ensure that no farmers on privately owned land, be it hill or low-lands of peat soil, will be compelled to rewet any of their lands.

Green Party TD, Deputy Brian Leddin requested the independent TDs to withdraw their motion in the “interest of their communities and future generations”.

The Nature Restoration Law is a “critically necessary piece of legislation”, Deputy Leddin said while stressing that “the destruction of nature is the destruction of ourselves”.

Government counter motion

An amended motion put forward by the government states the “need to reverse the decline in nature and biodiversity, and to ensure the resilience of our planet and our food production”.

The text notes the ongoing work to develop the law at EU level and upcoming negotiations, supporting a law that “protects nature and ensures the future vitality and viability of Irish farming and rural communities”.

Deputy Harkin urged the government to “clearly articulate” the Irish position on the proposed Nature Restoration Law and “what they propose to do”.

“You can’t guarantee the European position, I know that, but I still don’t know what the government’s position is,” Deputy Harkin stated in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin TD, Deputy Claire Kerrane said it is “regrettable” that the government has not outlined its commitment and its proposal in relation to a Nature Restoration Law in its amendment.

Nature Restoration Law

An amendment to the government’s text by Deputy Kerrane and TD Darren O’Rourke sought to ensure that schemes are voluntary, and that those who chose to participate are “financially supported”.

Sinn Féin called for a socio-economic impact assessment and remedial work to be carried out in the case of “unintended consequences” affecting farmers and landowners with land adjacent to rewetted sites.

Minister of State with responsibility for heritage and electoral reform, Malcolm Noonan reiterated that the undertaking of restoration measures will be “voluntary and resourced”.

The European Council adopted a proposal which would see “86,000ha for Ireland and all met on state land, in fact we are well on the way there”, Minister Noonan told the Dáil.

Commenting that it is not the government’s “intention” to create division by tabelling a counter motion, Minister Noonan said:

“It has always been the position that any contribution to rewetting targets from private landowners would be voluntary and incentivised.

“The nature and scale of the incentive will be developed as part of the nature restoration plan.”

Under the initial proposal for a Nature Restoration Law, member states are expected to submit national restoration plans to show how the country will deliver on the targets.

As part of the development of the plan, each “key department” will undertake an analysis of the likely impacts of the law to inform a national impact assessment, including the economic costs.

Consideration of the impact of any measures on the landowner’s ability to continue the economic use of their land will be at the “core” of Ireland’s nature restoration plan, the minister said.