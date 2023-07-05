One of the main attractions of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show is that it offers a window into how the farm machinery industry sees the future and this year, the focus was on the changing face of tillage as the plough is facing stiffer competition than ever from lighter tillage and mechanical weeding.

Pressure to reduce herbicide inputs has resulted in the major implement manufacturers rushing off to buy smaller companies that are already experienced in making machines designed to remove weeds within crops.

Mechanical weeding with the Helios

So far, most of the effort has been directed towards high-value row crops but with the purchase of Phenix Agrosystems of France, Kverneland has taken the concept to the tillage field.

Up until now, mechanical weed control has adhered to the idea that implements must follow the plant rows. All that is set to change with the Helios 2060F.

Advertisement

Philip English, CEO of Kverneland Ireland with the new Helios rotary hoe

This is a six-metre machine with star wheels that are designed to be used either pre-emergence or at the two to three-leaf stage when the crop plant is established but accompanying weeds are not.

The tines on the wheels disturb the soil around the weed’s roots rather than dig it up. Once loosened, a following set of light tines drag the seedling from the ground.

Kverneland claims that the machine can be used at any angle to the crop and requires a low power input. A demo machine is available in Ireland for the coming season.

Pottinger upgrade

Getting the crop established to begin with is where two other major companies are coming head to head.

Advertisement

The upgraded Pottinger Terrasem V6000 with new distribution head

Pottinger has revamped its Terrasem V6000 with a new distribution head and the ability to place seed at two different positions or levels in the soil in relation to the seed.

This has increased the flexibility of the drill which can now adapt to a wider variety of present and future cropping systems.

Clean sheet design from Lemken

Also with an eye to the ever evolving world of cultivation systems, Lemken created a totally new drill in the shape of the Solitair DT of which a borrowed model has already been seen in Ireland at then Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM) open day. Lemken has been enjoying great success with its new DT series of drills with a well filled order book

That particular machine went back to Scotland and Lemken Ireland now has one of its own which will be on demo this season.

It is a long machine with plenty of scope to customise and adapt to the needs of the grower, and no doubt we will see further additions to the options that are already available.