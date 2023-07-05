Argo Tractors Ireland has officially been launched as the latest player on the Irish agricultural machinery scene.

The business has been launched to the Irish market, including existing and prospective customers, at the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show at Punchestown Racecourse in Co. Kildare today (Wednesday, July 5).

The expansion of Argo Tractors into Ireland is part of a new phase of the business’ European strategy, under the management of Kevin Phelan, the country manager for Ireland.

The Italian-based business manufactures the well-known tractor brands Landini and McCormick.

Advertisement

Commenting on the latest subsidiary of the business, Simeone Morra, business corporate director of Argo Tractors, said: “This is a further significant confirmation of our global development strategy, which in recent years has seen us consolidate in the European, American and African markets.

“Landini and McCormick share a common history, characterised by technological and digital development, efficiency, and environmental sustainability,” Morra added.

He said that the Irish market is viewed by the company as a strategic one, which has led to the creation of the new subsidiary here.

According to Argo Tractors, the creation of the Irish division “underlines the commitment of the Landini and McCormick brands within the market, and reinforces its continued support to its customers and dealer network”.

Advertisement

Kevin Phelan, the Ireland country manager for the business, commented: “I am honoured to be joining the Argo Tractors family.

“This is an internationally acclaimed brand, committed to delivering the best in efficient and contemporary products.

“I am excited about the role our team will play in the continued development of the Landini and McCormick brands, expanding the dealer network, market share, genuine part sale, and, primarily, to be closer to Irish agricultural specialists,” Phelan added.

He said that the Irish subsidiary of the business is currently recruiting a team of professionals in sales, technical services, and spare parts “to ensure that Irish customers receive the highest level of service”.