The second summer Punchestown show to be held by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) is gearing up to spotlight the best of the Irish agricultural machinery industry.

Last year the event was blessed with summer sunshine which made for an excellent day out but competed with the early part of harvest, so those that came along had, according to many in the trade, a genuine interest in sizing up what was on offer.

On display at Punchestown

This year, the event is better established and the weather likely to be a little more fickle, so exhibitors are looking forward to a couple of busy days as they set about preparing their stands.

Tractors, as always, enjoy a huge interest at shows and visitors at the event will have a wide choice to review. Not all the major manufacturers are present, but those that are have put a good deal of effort into attending.

Advertisement

Claas has a wide range of tractors, harvesters and loaders on its large display area, allowing visitors to get a good look at the machine without being crowded out

This year is an Agritechnica year so companies are likely to keep their powder dry when it comes to announcements of new models; we will have to wait until the autumn to discover what they have been working on over the last couple of years.

However, the trade is progressing and one of the more notable developments is Fendt’s intent to widen its appeal to a larger number of farmers. The Fendt 211 is aimed squarely at the the smaller farmer and although the initial price is high, Fendts do keep a respectable trade-in value. Once on board with the brand, farmers rarely get off

Presently, it is regarded as a machine for the big players with deep pockets, but the company, which enjoys much higher rankings in continental sales charts, is aiming to bring smaller farmers into the fold. Case has brought some muscle along with the bread and butter tractors. More horsepower equates to more work and even at 150hp and 185hp apiece, these are now considered mid-sized machines

Being full line is back in fashion as tractor manufacturers seek to increase their sales figures.

Advertisement

This was perhaps best exemplified by John Deere with a combine and lawnmower stood side by side – but Kubota is also keen to show off what it has. Little and large at the Punchestown show as John Deere reinforces its position as a full line provider of machinery Kubota’s roots lie in providing smaller tractors to the Asian market but it has long-term plans to expand into the west with a range of larger tractors A range of Valtra tractors will be on display along with the Q305 which is the company’s flagship when it comes to digital technology

The rise in the capabilities of tractors is easily matched by the advances in implement engineering as companies move on to ensure that the power and technology now available can be put to good use in the field.

There is also a range of implements to see at this year’s show, some of which can be seen in the gallery below. Samco is now producing 10-row versions of its maize planter for the Canadian market The mid-mounted boom on Slurryquip’s Cerberus tanker is said to aid stability and transfer of weight to the tractor Upgrades to the Pottinger Terrasem V6000 drill includes a new distribution head and the ability to locate fertiliser either beneath the seed or alongside it, between the rows Kverneland has a wide range of machinery to display and will be launching a new tool from its recent acquisition of French manufacturer Phenix Argosystem Being shown for the first time is the Grasstec demonstration cab which can be equipped with the company’s latest digital technology products from Trimble

The FTMTA show will take place at Punchestown Racecourse, Co. Kildare, on July 5-6.