The second summer Punchestown show to be held by the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) is gearing up to spotlight the best of the Irish agricultural machinery industry.
Last year the event was blessed with summer sunshine which made for an excellent day out but competed with the early part of harvest, so those that came along had, according to many in the trade, a genuine interest in sizing up what was on offer.
On display at Punchestown
This year, the event is better established and the weather likely to be a little more fickle, so exhibitors are looking forward to a couple of busy days as they set about preparing their stands.
Tractors, as always, enjoy a huge interest at shows and visitors at the event will have a wide choice to review. Not all the major manufacturers are present, but those that are have put a good deal of effort into attending.
This year is an Agritechnica year so companies are likely to keep their powder dry when it comes to announcements of new models; we will have to wait until the autumn to discover what they have been working on over the last couple of years.
However, the trade is progressing and one of the more notable developments is Fendt’s intent to widen its appeal to a larger number of farmers.
Presently, it is regarded as a machine for the big players with deep pockets, but the company, which enjoys much higher rankings in continental sales charts, is aiming to bring smaller farmers into the fold.
Being full line is back in fashion as tractor manufacturers seek to increase their sales figures.
This was perhaps best exemplified by John Deere with a combine and lawnmower stood side by side – but Kubota is also keen to show off what it has.
The rise in the capabilities of tractors is easily matched by the advances in implement engineering as companies move on to ensure that the power and technology now available can be put to good use in the field.
There is also a range of implements to see at this year’s show, some of which can be seen in the gallery below.
The FTMTA show will take place at Punchestown Racecourse, Co. Kildare, on July 5-6.