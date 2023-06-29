McHale Plant Sales will be exhibiting six machines at the forthcoming Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, to be held on July 5 and 6, three Komatsu machines (one excavator and two wheel loaders) and three Merlo units.

The Komatsu models will include the popular, short tail-swing PC138US-11 excavator, which is said to be the single most popular model in the Komatsu range at present.

Loaders from both

Alongside it will be two wheel loaders from Komatsu. The WA100M-8 model which is already working in many contractor fleets and, with it, a larger 19t WA380-8 unit which has an operating weight of 20t and is powered by Komatsu’s own six-cylinder 192hp diesel. The Komatsu WA 380 is a step up from the normal machine found on silage pits, but McHale believes that the extra capacity will be required sooner rather than later

McHale will once again be showing the Multifarmer MF44.9CS-170-CVTronic model.

The concept of bringing tractor functionality to a loader, rather than vice versa, has yet to make a significant impact in Ireland, yet they are popular on the continent and Merlo now offers four versions of the machine.

With it will be the mid-range all-rounder Turbofarmer TF35.7-140, which has a 3.5t lift capacity and 136hp, courtesy of Deutz, while those looking for battery power for working indoors, a Merlo E-worker EW25.5-90 telehandler will be on display.

McHale’s philosophy

In choosing which models to bring along to the show the company has taken into account the greater volumes that contractors are expected to handle on larger farms, with timeliness becoming ever more important as the silage window tightens still further.

In Ireland the ties between the construction and agricultural industries are close as McHale’s are very much aware, leading to the idea that contractors might turn their hand and expertise to on-farm construction tasks such as drainage, pipelaying and land reclamation.

For this sort of work the 14t PC138US digger will prove to be ideal in that it is large enough to tackle the majority of the jobs asked of it and yet it is still transportable by tractor and low loader.