The start of the 2023 cereal harvest could be as early as next week, according to Teagasc tillage specialist, Ciaran Collins.

“Crops of Joyeau could be ready for the combine over the coming days,” he said.

“Yields will be average, which is a reflection of the weather conditions that characterised the 2022/2023 season.”

Collins indicated that winter barley growers will increasingly opt for Barely Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) tolerant and/or resistant varieties as they look to the future.

Last autumn many growers held off planting in September, in order to minimise the BYDV threat, only to be caught out by the very poor weather and ground conditions in October. Chatting at the National Crop Variety Trials’open day, Teagasc’s Declan Byrne and Anne-Marie Butler

Collins attended this week’s National Crop Variety Trials open day at Kildalton College. The event was held in association with Irish Seed Trade Association (ISTA).

He stressed the full independence of the trial work, which is carried out by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) staff.

“The value for the tillage sector in having this wholly independent resource available to it is immense,” he explained.

ISTA president, Tim O’Donovan, agreed: “Every bag of seed produced in Ireland is fully certified by DAFM,” he said.

The DAFM crop variety trials are hosted across at a number of locations, including: Kildalton College in Co. Kilkenny; Backweston Farm in Co. Kildare; and Ballyderown Farm in Co. Cork.

Cereal harvest at Kildalton

Winter oilseed rape (OSR) ground was ploughed, tilled and sown in ideal conditions on August 29 last year.

Crops were drilled in excellent conditions.

There followed a difficult spring and autumn for the planting of cereal crops. Winter barley was sown on October 11; winter wheat followed on October 14. After a delay of a month, winter oat varieties were planted on November 18.

Soil temperatures dropped, once the oats had been sown out. Crows were problematic and every attempt was made to protect the trial.

Conditions did not permit the rolling of any winter cereal trials. It was January before the weather permitted the application of a herbicide on winter barley and winter wheat.

The winter barley plots had high levels of septoria nodorum across the untreated trials. Attending the National Crop Variety Trials open day at Kildalton College (l to r): David McGilloway, DAFM; Paul O’Doherty, PCI Associates; and James Quirke, DAFM

Ramularia is on the rise across untreated plots over recent weeks, which will continue to be monitored.

In contrast to 2022, no BYDV scores were obtained across the trials this year.

Due to heavy and widespread rain throughout March, septoria levels are high across all the winter wheat plots. In contrast, winter oat plots remain very clean.

Light leaf spot was evident across many of the winter OSR plots in January and February. The rape enjoyed a long flowering period with good branching; pods appear to be filling well at the present time. Discussing the wheat trials at Kildalton (l to r): DAFM’s Seamus Kearney and Alan Hurley

Meanwhile, the spring barley plots at Kildalton are looking very thin. Covered and uncovered maize was sown out during the first week of May.

Ballyderown Farm

The weather in autumn 2022 presented a huge challenge in planting and establishing all winter cereal crops across the Cork/Waterford region.

Any available opportunity was taken to sow, sometimes in less than ideal conditions. However, all required planting work was eventually completed.

Winter OSR was first in the ground on August28 last. Ground conditions were excellent at the time.

The winter barley trials were planted out on October 13, followed by the winter wheat trials, five days later.

In terms of disease levels, septoria has been widespread. Winter barley plots had moderate levels of rhynchosporium, some septoria nodorum and plentiful ramularia.

Significant levels of mildew and crown rust are present across the winter oats observation trial.

Establishment of spring crops has also been a challenge at Ballyderown. The spring barley plots were sown out on April 18.

Backweston Farm

The weather last autumn and this spring proved difficult for the sowing and spraying of all crops.

Winter OSR plots were drilled on August 24 last. The crop was sown out in excellent conditions will establishment rates equally positive. At the National Crop Variety Trials open day (l to r): Teagasc’s Dr. Stephen Kildea and Donal Fitzgerald, from Goldcrop

There was some bird damage later in the year. However, the OSR plots recovered well.

The winter barley plots were sown out on October 11 with wheat following three days thereafter.

In terms of disease, yellow and brown rust have been prevalent with high mildew pressure in oats.

Establishment of spring crops has also been a challenge. Ground conditions did not improve until late March.

The spring wheat plots were drilled on March 27 this year with spring oats and barley following on April 4.

Across the spring observation plots, disease pressure has remained low, particularly where rhynchosporium in barley is concerned.

Low to moderate levels of mildew have been seen in spring oats.

Covered maize trials have recommenced at Backweston this year. Both the covered and uncovered trials were sown out on May 2. Establishment has been good across both trials.