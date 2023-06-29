Fertiliser prices are continuing to decline across the country but there remains to be a significant variation in prices, depending on the outlet.

Agriland contacted a number of agri-stores across the country to find out what they are charging for a range of popular fertilisers and noted a difference of up to €50/t in prices for some of the compound fertilisers.

Merchants that have bought fertiliser more recently appear to be charging the lower rates and merchants that have stock from a few weeks ago are having to charge the higher rates as prices continue to decline.

For Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), the price per tonne is varying from €360-385/t, a variation of €25/t between most outlets.

Protected urea is generally trading at prices from between €500-555/t, a difference of €55.

Going by the above prices, protected urea is better value than CAN when compared on a per-unit-nitrogen basis. Protected urea is also recommended for use over CAN or ordinary urea fertiliser as it it less prone to volatilisation.

Looking at compound fertiliser, 18:6:12 is trading at prices ranging from €470-520, a variation of €50/t.

Conversations with agri-merchants would suggest fertiliser prices have ‘bottomed out’, however this remains to be seen and the best advice for farmers buying fertiliser is to shop around and only buy supplies as they are needed.

Efficient fertiliser use

While fertiliser prices have fallen, it is still an expensive input and farmers should only target fertiliser when and where it is needed.

Consult soil-sample results to assess the fields which may need additional attention for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) requirements.

Slurry should be targeted at fields with low P and K indexes as well as ground where cuts of silage have been taken off. This will help replenish P and K reserves in the soil after a cut of silage has been taken and reduce the need for chemical P and K on the farm.