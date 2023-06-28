While car manufacturers have been busy trying to shed any association with the internal combustion engine (ICE), the off-road vehicle industry has firmly put its money behind the motive unit with Rolls Royce being the latest engine supplier to invest in its future.

Rolls Royce Power Systems has officially opened a new assembly plant for its mtu Series 2000 engines in Kluftern, near Friedrichshafen in southern Germany, following a €30 million investment in the site.

New fuels

Jorg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls Royce Power Systems, explains the logic behind the decision, one that puts aside the use of battery power and places carbon-based fuels at the centre of the company’s bid to provide viable engines to its customers, including Claas.

“We are convinced that, in conjunction with sustainable fuels and new technologies, the internal combustion engine will play a central role in the future. Because it’s the fuel that matters, not the engine.”

One fuel in particular that has caught the attention of the the company is hydrogenated vegetable oil, commonly referred to as HVO. mtu engines are used by Claas in its combine and forager harvester ranges

This is a fuel that can be produced on an industrial scale from vegetable matter and waste materials from the catering and food industries, thus taking a big step towards carbon neutrality.

However, Jorg Stratmann warns that moving across to non fossil-derived fuels can only be achieved “if the political framework conditions are set so that alternative fuels can be successfully ramped up”.

Rolls Royce pursues energy efficiency

Rolls Royce may be seeking to extend the working life of the internal combustion engine but it still believes that electrification is entirely suitable in other areas.

The new plant is said to be highly energy-efficient and climate-friendly, with a 1.2 MW-peak photovoltaic (PV) system, e-charging columns and intelligent building control technology.

The engines destined to be built are the mtu 2000 and 4000 series which have been around for over 25 years, although they have undergone continual refinement and development with this latest investment extending their life well into the future.