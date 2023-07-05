Bord Bia has spent a total of €1.618 million in rent and rates last year with its Dublin 4-based headquarter accounting for the vast majority, its 2022 annual report has shown.

This represents a decline from €1.817 million in 2021 and includes premises occupied at 140 Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and various locations internationally.

The total charges including rent, rates and other accommodation costs for the Dublin 4 premises, which rental agreement commenced in 2021, was €960,000 last year.

The Irish food board also occupies fourteen other properties internationally. The rent paid on these premises in 2022 was €658,000, according to the report.

These offices are located in China; France; Germany; Italy; Japan; the Netherlands; Poland; Singapore; Spain; Sweden; London; Dubai; New York; and Nigeria.

In 2022 Bord Bia had a total income of €87.268 million, which includes a statutory levy per head on slaughtered or exported livestock totalling €6.139 million up from €5.856 million in 2021.

The total income last year was up from €81.156 million in 2021. Total expenditure rose from €74.810 million in 2021 to €84.819 million last year.

Origin Green

The report also detailed that over 650 farm audits were delivered each week last year by a team of nearly 100 independent farm auditors as part of Origin Green.

The Irish food board works with more than 55,000 farms and over 300 Irish food and drink companies through the Origin Green programme.

More than 330,000 carbon assessments have taken place on Irish beef and dairy farms, and verified Origin Green members account for 90% of Irish food and drink exports.