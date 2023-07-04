A Fianna Fáil MEP has sounded a note of caution about a proposed scheme to reduce the number of dairy cows in the country by paying farmers to exit the industry.

The scheme was one of the recommendations outlined in the final Food Vision Dairy Group aiming to cut emissions from the sector.

Members of the group are currently giving their feedback on a consultation document which outlines nine “principles to be considered” for the design of such a voluntary scheme.

They have until 5:00p.m on Monday, July 31, to submit their responses to the consultation.

Dairy industry

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has stressed the need to be “very careful and conscious” when it comes to the future of the Irish dairy sector.

“We’re not just talking about farmers, we’re talking about a whole dairy industry; a food industry.

“This is worth billions to the economy. It sustains a huge amount of rural jobs right across the country,” he told Agriland during a recent visit to Co. Kerry.

The MEP believes that a “herd cull” could have a profound impact not just on individual dairy farms, but also on the wider agri-food sector.

“I’d be very slow to say that that is the only solution to addressing the issue of methane gas emissions from the dairy sector,” he said.

“I just honestly believe that if we’re not careful in terms of how we are looking at the dairy industry, how we’re treating the dairy industry in general, that we could undermine the confidence in the actual sector itself.”

Kelleher added that there was a risk of diminishing the interest of young people in going into farming in general, primarily dairy.

“I believe there are other ways that we could achieve reductions in methane gas emissions and minimise the impact of the dairy sector on the environment and yet have a vibrant sector,” Kelleher said.