Tirlán, formally known as Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland, has today (Wednesday, October 5), confirmed it will pay over €100 million for quality grain from harvest 2022.

Prices for members have been set at €310/t for green feed barley, and €320/t for green feed wheat, the company said.

Premium grain prices have been confirmed at €645/t for High Erucic Acid Rapeseed (HEAR), and €350/t for gluten-free oats.

The grain payment includes an allocation of funds from the Milk and Grain Price Provision as announced by Tirlán on April 1, 2022.

Harvest prices 2022

To reflect higher drying costs, shareholders supplying dried grain will receive an additional once-off payment of €5/t on dried grain purchased within the 2022 harvest year to help cover unprecedented energy costs.

Tirlán confirmed that this is for dried grain and separate to the prices above.

Transport rates for delivery of green grain at harvest to drying locations were also increased by over 20% in light of higher fuel costs.

The moisture differential was increased from €2/t to €3/t for each percentage change to reflect the higher value of the drying weight loss. Harvest prices 2022. Image source: Tirlán

Head of grains at Tirlán, John Kealy highlighted that a strong emphasis continues to be placed on equipping growers with global market updates and forward pricing offers on a regular basis.

“Tirlán has achieved the highest ever volumes of premium crops in harvest 2022, returning on average close to €40/t over feed grain prices. These premiums are critical to underpinning farm profitability.

“We are focused on growing our customer base and acreage for our premium crops, including gluten-free oats and HEAR oilseed rape,” chief ingredients and agri officer at Tirlán, Seán Molloy said.

He added that the specialised grains portfolio will deliver over €3 million in premium payments to growers this harvest.

The payments worth over €100 million to growers for over 300,000t of grain from harvest 2022 would deliver a welcome economic boost for rural areas, Tirlán chair, John Murphy commented.

“Total green intake exceeded over 200,000t, with over 65,000t of grain handled in one week alone. It is a tribute to our dedicated workforce and level of investment that has been made in the processing network,” he added.