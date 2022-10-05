The CEO of the new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain can expect to receive a yearly salary between €98,593 to €121,586, as announced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The DAFM launched the recruitment process for the role today (Wednesday, October 5), and outlined the duties involved as well as the payscale.

It stated that the following salary range for the position will apply “where the appointee is an existing civil or public servant appointed on or after April 6, 1995, and is required to make a personal pension contribution”. Year 1: €98,593, €102,652 €106,732 €110,802 €114,272 €117,928 €121,586 Salary sale for the CEO of the Office of Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain

However, the document also noted that a different salary rate will apply if the appointee is a civil or public servant that was recruited before April 6, 1995, and who is not required to make a personal pension contribution.

The DAFM document added that entry into the position will be at the minimum of the scale and will not be subject to negotiation. However, it also stated:

“Different terms and conditions may apply, if, immediately prior to appointment the appointee is already a serving civil servant or public servant.”

Those interested in the position have until 4:00p.m on Friday, October 21, to submit their application for the role.

Advertisement

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said that the recruitment process will be an important step in the establishment of the office, which will primarily focus on enforcing the 2021 Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) Regulations. He said:

“By having the competition in parallel with the legislative process, I want to ensure that the office is up and running as early as possible.

“The establishment of the new office is a priority for me as minister and I am confident it will be an advocate and provide a voice for farmers, growers and other food businesses all along the agricultural and food supply chain.

“When the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has completed its pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill, which I understand will happen this week, I hope to progress this legislation as soon as possible, following examination of the committee’s recommendations.”