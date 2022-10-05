The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has confirmed that a protest by egg producers outside Aldi in Cavan town was stood down earlier this morning (Wednesday, October 5).

However, the IFA has said that a second protest at the Lidl outlet in the town is set to continue.

A message sent to the members of the IFA national council overnight outlined that following discussions with egg packers, it was agreed to suspend the protest at Aldi.

The message said that this would “allow negotiations to be finalised”.

On Monday, Aldi announced that it agreed a price increase with its egg suppliers on Saturday (October 1), however it would not confirm the exact figure to Agriland.

However, the retailer said that the price increase “substantially exceeds what protesting farmers are seeking”.

Vice chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA) Poultry Committee Brendan Soden had previously said that this increase is a response to a three month old request and due to the sharp rise in input costs, it is not enough.

It is understood that the protest outside Aldi in Cavan was stood down in the early hours of this morning, confirmation is awaited of when negotiations are due to take place between the parties.

The egg producers began protesting alongside poultry and pig farmers outside both discount retailers in Cavan town at 4:00a.m last Thursday (September 29).

They insist that they have been losing money for 400 days due to below cost selling, and are calling for an extra 2c/egg, 15c/chicken and 10c/kilo of pork supplied.

A picket outside the Lidl store in Cavan town is continuing this morning.

