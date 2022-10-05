Dairygold has confirmed that it has finalised the grain prices it will pay cereal growers for the 2022 harvest.

The Munster-based co-op announced that it will pay base prices (excluding VAT) of €302/t for barley, €312/t for wheat and €297/t for oats delivered in the 2022 harvest.

Dairygold said that the base price (excluding VAT) for contract malting barley will be €385/t.

The co-op noted that those prices are inclusive of a premium based on minimum purchase terms.

The base prices (excluding VAT) paid for beans will be €355/t, non-contract beans will be €350/t and oilseed rape is €570/t.

The moisture allowance for growers has increased from €2 to €3 per 1% for the 2022 harvest season. Image: Dairygold

The co-op said that 2022 was a “successful harvest which saw strong yields and excellent quality”.

It added that grain markets have strengthened based on the global supply and demand balance.

Dairygold noted that it continues to be “firmly committed” to maximising the use of native Irish cereals across its range of feedstuffs.

General manger of Dairygold Agribusiness Liam O’Flaherty said:

“Overall, the 2022 harvest went very well and was completed in excellent conditions which delivered strong yields overall and top quality grain.

“Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for our members’ grain.”

Commenting on the co-op’s grain price announcement, Dairygold chair John O’Gorman added:

“As a 100 % farmer owned co-operative, tillage growers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business, and we remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future.”