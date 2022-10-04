Farmers have been reminded that the prohibited period for slurry spreading commences this Saturday (October 8), by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The yearly ban on slurry spreading comes into effect a week earlier than the usual deadline this year, in order to “reduce the risk of the loss of nutrients to water”, according to the DAFM.

In recent years the closed period has begun on October 15, and runs until January 12, for Zone A; January 15, for Zone B; and January 31 for Zone C. However, it has not been confirmed that the season will open again on these dates next year.

In a statement, the department said:

“2022 has seen a marked increase in the value being placed on organic manures as a valuable source of nutrients.

“Farm practices that maximise this value, such as earlier spreading have been implemented by farmers this year, something very much welcomed by the department.”

The Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters Regulations 2022 legislate for the closed period via the Nitrates Directive and the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), both of which are governed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage alongside the DAFM.

The regulations aim to ensure that waters, including drinking water sources, are protected against pollution caused by nitrogen and phosphorus which come from agricultural sources.

They outline a number of basic measures aimed at achieving this, one of which is the doubling of the buffer zones for surface water from 5m to 10m in the first and last two weeks of the open season.

This measure, which is currently in place, means that farmers who’s lands border or contain surface water must double the buffer zone when spreading during these weeks.

Farmers, who may be rushing to empty tanks before the season closes have also been urged to take care when spreading, as the contents of a tank may not have been disturbed for a number of months.

Extreme caution should be exercised when mixing, and the following safety points should also be considered:

Safety guidelines when spreading slurry: