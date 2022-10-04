Tirlán, formally known as Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland, has confirmed via Twitter that it is “investigating as a matter of urgency” some potential issues involving this month’s milk statement mailing.

The company responded via Twitter at 11:36a.m today (Tuesday, October 4), to numerous inquiries from farmers in relation their latest milk statements. Tírlan stated:

Tirlán has confirmed to Agriland this afternoon that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Dairy farmer Lorna Sixsmith, who received the wrong milk statement this morning, told Agriland that she received a windowed envelope displaying the correct address, however when she opened and read the statement, she realised it was not hers.

Sixsmith then tweeted her confusion tagging Tirlán, after which she was contacted by others who told her they had also received the wrong documents. She added that these monthly statements contain a lot of private information.

Sixsmith outlined what information is typically contained in a milk statement:

“It has your milk volumes going back since the beginning of the year, how much is in fixed milk price, predictions for your farm, herd numbers, there is loads of personal details.

“It is not good practice, there is a lot of information in it [the statement]. And we don’t know who got ours and we don’t know how many have been affected.”

Sixsmith added that this is the first time the mix up has happened in her experience but said that whether it was a computer glitch or human error, “it should not have happened”.

“There should be some kind of check in place to make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

More to follow…