An uptick in forward store lamb prices has been seen in recent weeks following a lull in prices for a period when prices for stores were under pressure prior to the stabling of the trade over the past number of weeks.

However, the same can’t be said for long-keep stores, with mart managers saying these lambs are a much harder sell.

The upturn in forward store lamb prices has been seen since grass growth picked up again after the dry spell experienced in August.

Mart managers at the time had said that farmers that would usually be in the market for these store lambs had cooled, in light of tightening grass supplies.

Advertisement

However, since grass growth has picked up on farms so has prices for these short-keep lambs as farmers look to maximise grass in the diet.

On the other hand, the trade for long-keep stores remains tough. This is being attributed to a much more uncertain period ahead.

The improvement in forward store lambs is down to the fact that while grass is still growing, gains will be achieved through grazed grass.

With the long-keep stores this will be more difficult to achieve in general as the grass situation on every farm is different and with the cost of meal, it is impacting the trade for these lighter lambs as well as the uncertainty of what prices will be like by the time these lambs are ready for market.