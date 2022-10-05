A series of special sales comprising female cattle that are eligible for the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP) will be taking place at marts across the country this month.

The special BDGP-eligible female sales have been organised by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

The female cattle in these sales will be genotyped four or five-star cattle born on or before June 30, 2021.

Details of the BDGP eligible female cattle sales are as follows: Mart First sale Second sale Third sale Ballina October 18 Ballinasloe October 12 October 19 Bandon October 10 October 24 Cahir October 12 October 26 Carnew October 15 October 22 October 29 Carrigallen October 10 October 24 Clare October 20 Corrin October 11 October 25 Donegal October 21 Dungarvan October 10 October 24 Elphin October 19 Gort October 20 Gortatlea October 26 Kilkenny October 13 October 20 October 27 Macroom October 15 October 29 Skibbereen October 14 October 28 Tuam October 10 Wexford October 11

If purchased, the cattle will immediately be counted towards the buyer’s herd’s target number of eligible females in their herd on October 31, once the cattle have been moved into the herd number.

Entries for these sales can be viewed through the herd’s ICBF online account. Once logged into the herd’s ICBF account, go to ‘Services’ then click ‘Stock Express’ and then click ‘Buyer’ and select the sale you are interested in. Most animals will be entered the week of the sale.

Having purchased genotyped four or five-star females, farmers should recheck their herd’s BDGP compliance online through their ICBF account.

Advertisement

Under the ‘View Profiles’ drop down section, click ‘BDGP Eligibility’. This profile will give farmers an up-to-date picture of where their herd stands in relation to each target. Any targets which the herd is non-compliant with will be highlighted in red.

Farmers who need more BDGP eligible females and are not waiting for genotyping results, the only option to meet the target of October 31, is to purchase genotyped four or five-star females.

Herds with surplus BDGP-eligible females

If a herd has a surplus of genotyped four and five-star females in their herd after the latest evaluation, the upcoming BDGP-eligible female sales may be of interest.

If farmers with surplus eligible females are interested in selling – and these, according to ICBF, can be made up of un-calved females born on/before June 30, 2021 – they can simply log on to the ‘ICBF Web Application’ app.

Once logged in, go to ‘Menu‘ then click ‘Services‘ then click ‘Stock Express‘. Here you can select to ‘Sell’, then click ‘Mart Sale’ from the sales category and a list of upcoming sales will appear.

Once a sale is selected, all genotyped four and five star (in the current evaluation) females in your herd will be displayed and can be entered for that sale.

These sales will be sections of regular mart sales. BDGP herds short of eligible females will be notified of all upcoming sales.