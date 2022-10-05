The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said that Tirlán will need to provide a clear explanation for an error which resulted in suppliers being sent incorrect milk statements.

The processor, formally known as Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland, has apologised after a “significant number” of suppliers received statements containing information belonging to other farmers in the post yesterday (Tuesday, October 4).

Tirlán said that “an immediate investigation has commenced as a matter of urgency” with a third-party provider to determine what caused the issue with the August milk statement mailing.

The processor is also in the process of preparing a detailed report on the incident for the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC).

The national independent authority safeguards data protection rights by driving compliance through guidance, supervision and enforcement.

Advertisement

Commenting on the matter, the president of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that the matter was “very serious and represented an obvious and irreparable breach of privacy and data”.

However, he believes that most farmers will accept a “genuine mistake” has been made.

McCormack said that matters would not be helped by demands those responsible be sanctioned.

“Certainly, it’s regrettable and Tirlán are going to have to explain what happened. But where it’s a genuine mistake and there was no malicious intent, I don’t think that farmers want people ‘hung out to dry’.

“A clear explanation is required and we certainly hope that Tirlán remember to extend the same generosity and understanding to farmer suppliers who make genuine mistakes in their dealings with the processor,” the ICMSA president stated.