The Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s 50th Anniversary Extravaganza took place in Carrick-on-Shannon last weekend, beginning on Friday (September 30) and drawing to a close on Sunday (October 2).

There was plenty of excitement over the weekend, with the commercial show, pedigree show, heifer sale and Mega Moo raffle being some of the highlights.

A number of sponsors form the agricultural sector contributed to the event including Agriland Media Group, which sponsored a class in the commercial show ring.

The event not only drew crowds from the four corners of Ireland, it witnessed a large delegation from both the UK, Europe and in particular France – the home of the Limousin breed.

Prior to the show day, the society offered 100 tickets at a price of €100 each for the ‘Mega Moo’ draw, the winner of which was Donal Moloney, who selected Eoghan Breslin’s heifer as his first choice.

The owner of the chosen heifer, Breslin, received a prize of €10,000 from the society, while Moloney walked away from the event with a commercial Limousin heifer for €100. Donal Moloney with his chosen ‘Mega Moo’ heifer and pictured with owner Eoghan Breslin

Topping the Pre-Inspected Elite Heifer Sale was Co. Cavan breeder Eddie Lynch with his Ernevalley Sweetheart ET which sold for €11,000.

Sample prices from the Elite Heifer Sale:

Corranhill Something Special: €6,200;

Milbrook Senorita ET: €9,100;

MeeRoss Seodin: €3,400;

Clontown Sparkles: €2,200;

Ovaun Sarah: €3,100;

Milbrook Sexyspice ET: €10,000;

Parkhill Samantha: €4,100;

Ernevalley Sweetheart ET: €11,000;

Carrowneden Tanya: €5,000.

In the pedigree show classes, the judges on the day were Rikke Benoit from France and Chris Penny from the UK.

The Senior Male Champion went to Killcastle Pierson, owned by Alan and Paul Kelly. This March 2019-born Ampertaine Commander son was out of Killcastle Izzy Monique ET. Killcastle Pierson owned by Alan and Paul Kelly

The Intermediate Male, Overall Male and Overall Limousin Reserve Champion title went to Carrickmore Schumacher ET, owned by the Connell Brothers. This impressive bull is out of Baileys Iceprincess and sired by Sympa.

Carrickmore Schumacher ET was sold privately in the yard for €30,000. Carrickmore Schumacher ET owned by the Connell Brothers

It will be another weekend to remember for William Smith’s Milbrook Limousin Herd based in Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

It was Milbrook Nikkiespice ET, a daughter of the famous Milbrook Gingerspice, who was tapped out as Overall Limousin Champion of the Show after earlier being crowned Senior Female Champion and Overall Female Champion.

Milbrook Nikkiespice ET owned by William Smith

It was a clean sweep for the Milbrook Limousin Herd in the Overall Female Championship as the reserve champion was also awarded to William Smith for his April 2021-born heifer, Milbrook Senorita ET.

This heifer is a Wilodge Tonka-sired heifer out of Milbrook Enya. She was also crowned Intermediate Female Champion on the day. Milbrook Senorita ET owned by William Smith

The Reserve Champion in the Senior Female Championship was again awarded to William Smith and the Milbrook Herd for Milbrook Nenya ET, a Wilodge Vantastic-sired cow out of Milbrook Enya. Milbrook Nenya ET owned by William Smith

In the Junior Female Championship, it was Co. Cavan man Eddie Lynch with his heifer, Ernevalley Sweetheart ET, who took home the champion sash. This December 2021-born heifer was sired by Nenuphar out of Ernevalley Nadine ET. Ernevalley Sweetheart ET owned by Eddie Lynch

Reserve Champion went to Thomas O’Shea with his heifer Templequain Selena. She was first in the twelfth class and was sired by Whinfellpark Lomu and out of Templequain Mabelle. Templequain Selena owned by Thomas O’Shea

With the pedigree males, Castlebrock Trafford ET, a March 2022-born bull bred by Gerard Davis, was awarded Reserve Overall Male Champion.

Trafford was sired by Mereside Godolphin and out of Lomond Lexie. He was earlier tapped out as Junior Male Champion. Castlebrock Trafford ET, Gerard Davis

James O’Grady, with his June 2020-born bull Meenross Ring Leader ET, was awarded the Reserve Senior Male Champion sash. This bull was sired by Hatcliff Dancer out of the dam Castleview Felicity. Meenross Ring Leader ET owned by James O’Grady

The Connell Brothers took the top spot in the Intermediate Championship, but Darragh O’Meara secured reserve champion with his bull Hurricane Scat Man ET who was sired by Ampertaine Foreman and out of Hurricane Lady Hawk ET. Hurricane Scat Man ET owned by Darragh O’Meara

The Junior Male Champion was awarded to Gerard Davis, but Padraic Golden took the reserve title with his November 2021-born bull, Clew Bay Smokey.

This bull was sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of the dam Clew Bay Laoise. Clew Bay Smokey owned by Padraic Golden

The Milbrook Herd finished the day in style by winning the Best Pair of Limousins by the same breeder, while it was A and P Kelly who won Best Group of Three by the same breeder.

The society thanked all who made the event “a huge success” and gave a particular mention to the council, breeders, organising committee and all who helped out over the weekend.

A special word of thanks was also mentioned to the title sponsors FBD Insurance, and the partner sponsors ABP, Univet, Progressive Genetics and Munster Bovine, as well as all class sponsors on the day.