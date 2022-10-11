The sheep trade is starting on a steadier note this week compared to last, with quotes holding at the start of this week.

Base prices for lambs across the board are standing at €6.00/kg, having fell last week by up to 20c/kg.

This means that base prices for lambs have now fallen behind what was seen during the same week in 2021 where base prices ranged from €6.06-6.20/kg.

Kildare Chilling and Irish Country Meats are quoting €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance for lambs.

While quotes from other plants indicate a base of €6.00/kg as well.

This is leaving prices for QA lambs at €6.10/kg up to €6.15/kg. Meanwhile, prices at the top end of the market range from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg and as high as €6.40/kg in cases.

Advertisement

Factories continue to pay up to 21kg but deals above this are being secured to 22kg.

While cuts to light lambs, depending on the factory, below a 15-16kg carcass weight are seeing cuts in prices of 50-80c/kg on the above prices.

Ewe prices

Ewe prices are also unchanged at the start of this week, having also suffered from a price cut last week as much as 30c/kg.

Ewe quotes are starting the week at €2.90/3.00/kg.

Top prices for ewes as a result range from €3.30-3.60/kg in general.